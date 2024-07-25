Ray Kelly to Newsmax: Secret Service Agents Embarrassed

Many Secret Service agents are embarrassed by the security failure that resulted in an attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump, former New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly told Newsmax Thursday.

"They have a high standard, and they know that it certainly wasn't met here." Kelly told "Greg Kelly Reports."

The communications between local law enforcement and the Secret Service "perhaps was a problem" during the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, he added.

Often, "the radios are on different frequencies, so the locals will have somebody in the Secret Service communications room. And the idea is to sort of link up when they say one thing on one frequency, then you repeat it on the other frequency," Kelly said.

