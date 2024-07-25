WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: assassination | kimberly cheatle | secret service | donald trump

Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: Turn Secret Service Upside Down

Thursday, 25 July 2024 01:43 PM EDT

The commander in chief needs to appoint "some type of a crisis intervention, a crisis team," to turn the Secret Service upside down, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., told Newsmax.

"We've witnessed a systemic failure on the part of the Secret Service," Marshall told Thursday's "National Report." "There were individual failures, but more importantly, systemic failures. There's a huge cultural issue within the Secret Service right now.

"Almost half of their employees have quit in the past year. They're focused on DEI hires, and then they're being supervised, of course, by a DHS secretary that's been impeached. So, what should happen next is we need a commander in chief to appoint some type of a crisis intervention, a crisis team to go in there and turn this place upside down.

"We don't need to be waiting weeks and months and years for Congress to investigate this. They have everything they need right there to fix the problem. You know, I think of a Mike Pompeo-type of person, someone like that needs to go in today and fix the problem and again, turn this place upside down and go from there."

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday in the aftermath of the assassination attempt that unleashed an outcry about how the agency failed in its core mission to protect current and former presidents.

Cheatle's resignation came a day after she appeared before a congressional committee and was berated for hours by both Democrats and Republicans. She called the attempt on Trump's life the Secret Service's "most significant operational failure" in decades, but she angered lawmakers by failing to answer specific questions about the investigation.

Thursday, 25 July 2024 01:43 PM
