Rep. Weber to Newsmax: Biden Divisive, Didn't Address Vital Issues

Sunday, 10 March 2024 03:58 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's State of the Union address was "very divisive," but he never mentioned the things that matter to Americans — particularly on immigration and the southern border, Rep. Randy Weber told Newsmax Sunday. 

"He made fun of us when he talked about that border bill that was crafted by conservatives and lets 4,000 to 5,000 a day come into our country," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Multiply that times 30 days in a month, and that's over a million a year."

But the bipartisan bill that would have provided funding for Ukraine and for border security did not address several key factors, Weber said, mentioning the death of nursing student Laken Riley and noting that a migrant who is not in the United States legally has been charged in her death. 

"He had to be goaded into using her name, and then he mispronounced it, and then he apologizes for calling the guy that allegedly killed her 'illegal,'" said Weber. "People ought to be sitting up and taking notice."

But even though Americans are citing immigration as their main concern, Biden has done nothing to help, including ending former President Donald Trump's policies on the border, said Weber. 

"He has literally destroyed what President Trump had in place, and we were getting record numbers of illegals," said Weber. "And now we're seeing people that are illegals — I'll use that word; I'm not ashamed of it; they come in the country illegally — now you're seeing record numbers come across.

"And we can't keep up with it. We can't pay to educate all these kids, and we can't pay all the health care they need. And Biden seems oblivious."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

Sunday, 10 March 2024 03:58 PM
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

