Lieberman to Newsmax: Biden Must Act on Border or Risk Losing Election

Border security and illegal immigration are the main concerns of the American people, and if President Joe Biden does not adequately address the issue, he risks losing his reelection bid, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, the national chairman of the "No Labels" political movement, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The president has the executive authority to act to tighten or close the border," the Connecticut independent said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "If he doesn't do something like that before Election Day, this issue alone could end his attempt at reelection."

Lieberman noted that more Americans are affected by inflation than they are by illegal immigration, but the subject has become a "kind of metaphor for the inability of our government to be competent to do the basic things upholding the rule of law. Everybody's for immigration, but you can't have open borders."

And when there is a case like that of Laken Riley, the nursing student who was murdered, with an immigrant illegally in the United States being held in her death, "it makes it very personal," said Lieberman.

Meanwhile, Biden has put out an advertisement saying that his age is a good thing, but Lieberman said that consistency also matters.

"It's ultimately about confidence to hold the office," he said. "I thought overall he dealt with the age issue pretty well in the State of the Union speech, but people are going to be watching him throughout this year."

The upcoming campaign between Biden and former President Donald Trump will be a "nasty, divisive, partisan political campaign," Lieberman added.

He also said he was excited to note that No Labels is now authorized by its 800 delegates around the country to offer the American people a third choice through a bipartisan unity ticket.

"We will announce the process for choosing that ticket this week or I'd say within the next two weeks, and we will offer those candidates to the American people," said Lieberman. "So if you're fed up with the choice that we have now, we think we're going to give you a better choice. So hold on until we let you see who those candidates will be."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com