Trump: 'Biden Should Be Apologizing' to Riley's Family, Not Her Killer

President Joe Biden's botching of Laken Riley's name at his State of the Union did not make it past former President Donald Trump in the key battleground state of Georgia on Saturday night.

"What a shame: Laken Riley would be alive today if Joe Biden had not willfully and maliciously eviscerated the borders of the United States and set loose thousands and thousands of dangerous criminals into our country," Trump told his Rome, Georgia, campaign rally just minutes after meeting Riley's family backstage. "To her family tonight, I promise you, I will demand justice for Lincoln.

"I will fight like no one has ever fought before to ensure that what happened to this American daughter – this incredible, incredible American – that this never happens to any other daughter or anyone else ever again.

"We will do everything we can that it doesn't happen again."

Trump lamented Biden being forced to "say her name" by a shouting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., at Thursday night's State of the Union address – only to call her "Lincoln Riley" after she was brutally beaten by an illegal alien in the state of Georgia.

"When this monster showed up at our border, he was set free immediately under the program that Crooked Joe created," Trump said. I call it free to kill. It's free to kill.

"On Thursday night, Joe Biden was confronted over this cruel policy."

Trump hailed Greene, who spoke in her district at the rally earlier.

"I have to say you were very brave in trying to bring up a point," Trump said to Greene in the crowd. "Very, very brave. That's takes courage. It's not easy to do stand up and do that. That's not easy to do, Marjorie.

"We understand that he got Laken's name wrong, calling her Lincoln," Trump lamented.

"He got the name wrong, Lincoln, and when he asked, what about all the legal citizens who kill?"

Notably, Trump lamented Biden failed to mention the border for 41 minutes, talking about Snickers bars before immigration, and then botching Riley's name.

"One of the lives that was taken from us was a incredible 22-year-old nursing student right here in Georgia: Laken Riley," Trump said with the family in the crowd.

"Look at the signs. Wow!"

The Riley father ripped Biden's botching her name after they refused Biden's State of the Union invite.

"I met her beautiful mother and family backstage, sister, friends, some of her friends, her roommate," Trump said. "They said she was like the best. She was always the best.

"Then the unthinkable happened 16 days ago: Laken went out for a morning jog. She was in great shape. She wanted to keep herself that way, and she never came back."

Her blood is on the Biden administration's hands, Trump continued.

"An illegal alien criminal who Joe Biden intentionally released into our country and has been – because he's released tens of thousands of people like this, tens of thousands," Trump said.

"Biden has implemented a formal policy that illegal aliens who intrude into the United States are granted immunity from deportation."

Trump also blasted Biden for his walking back calling Riley's killer an "illegal."

"They just told me prior to what I'm doing right now that Joe Biden went on television and apologized for calling Laken's murderer an illegal," Trump lamented. "He didn't want to call them illegal. He supposed he said he should have called him an undocumented, not an illegal, and he wanted to do apologize.

"He wanted to apologize."

Democrats not only want to call a murderous illegal migrant an undocumented, but they also want to spin that name into a softer "newcomer," Trump warned.

"Did you ever hear the other one? Newcomer?" Trump lamented. "A newcomer to our country. Are we going crazy or what? Is this country going crazy? How about that one newcomer, the newcomer."

Trump chimed in with his far more stiff term for Riley's alleged murderer.

"No, he was illegal, and I say he was an illegal alien," Trump said. "He was an illegal immigrant. He was an illegal migrant, and he shouldn't have been in our country and he never would have been under the Trump policy.

"And Biden should be apologizing for apologizing to this killer.

"Joe Biden is no remorse. He's got no regret. He's got no empathy, no compassion, or worst of all, he has no intention of stopping the deadly invasion that stole preciously beautiful American life.

