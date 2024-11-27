Randy Fine to Newsmax: I Want to Fight for Trump's Policies in Washington

Florida state Sen. Randy Fine, who is running for the congressional seat currently held by Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., said Wednesday on Newsmax that he wants to bring his entrepreneurial skill set to Washington, D.C., to fight for President-elect Donald Trump's policies.

"When President Trump was saved in Butler, he was saved so that he could save the world, and when he, on Saturday, said he thought I could be part of the team that would get his agenda across the line, I knew that I had to do it," Fine told "Wake Up America" of running for Waltz's seat. "Whether it's fighting inflation to make America affordable again, closing the border to make America safe again or standing up for Israel and standing up to China, he's got to get out there and get the job done, and I want to be a small part of that."

Fine is running to replace Waltz when the congressman resigns to serve as national security adviser to the incoming Trump administration. He said that endorsements from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., are important because "if Republicans rally around Donald Trump and around me, I could get elected without opposition and then be able to take the seat with no gap in service."

"So, it's important for that, but in Florida, I'm known as the guy who's carrying the spear, who's the tip of the spear, in fighting for those conservative policies that have made Florida what it is today," Fine said. "I want to bring that same skill set to Washington. I carried the bill to end transgender mutilation surgeries on children, I brought universal school choice to Florida. So many of the things that you hear coming out of Florida … were bills that I carried."

In addition to illegal immigration, Fine said that inflation was top of mind for Florida voters when they went to the polls earlier this month.

"It's just too expensive for regular families to live and that's in large part because [President] Joe Biden has choked off our sources of domestic energy," he said. "So, we've got to unleash that and get rid of a lot of these regulations that are choking businesses. I was an entrepreneur for 22 years, that's what I did. I'm not a politician. I know what it takes to start, build, and grow a company and part of our problem in Washington, D.C., is we have too few people who know how to do that."

