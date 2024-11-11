WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mike waltz | national security adviser | nsa | donald trump | transition

Trump Announces Rep. Mike Waltz as Next National Security Adviser

By    |   Tuesday, 12 November 2024 01:38 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., as his national security adviser.

"I am honored to announce that Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) is hereby appointed to serve in my Cabinet as my National Security Advisor," Trump wrote in a statement Tuesday.

"Mike is the first Green Beret to have been elected to Congress, and previously served in the White House and Pentagon.

"Mike served in the Army Special Forces for 27 years where he was deployed multiple times in combat for which he was awarded four Bronze Stars, including two with Valor.

"Mike retired as a Colonel, and is a nationally recognized leader in National Security, a bestselling author, and an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism."

Waltz has served as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Trump praised Waltz as "distinguished graduate with honors" from the Virginia Military Institute and as a "strong champion" of Trump's "America First" foreign policy agenda.

"Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda, and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of peace through strength!" Trump concluded.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


