×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rand paul | ukraine | aid | stopgap bill | spending | inspector general | weapons

Rand Paul to Newsmax: A Special IG Needs to Monitor Ukraine Aid

By    |   Wednesday, 27 September 2023 09:35 PM EDT

Republican Sen. Rand Paul told Newsmax that a special inspector general is needed to monitor United States security assistance and weapons to Ukraine.

Appearing Wednesday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," the Kentucky lawmaker argued that the practice of sending billions in unaccounted-for aid to Ukraine needed to come to an end.

Paul noted that during the latter years of the Afghanistan war, the U.S. created a special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction to monitor how money sent to the allied government was spent.

"I met him several times," Paul said of John F. Sopko, the agency's executive since 2012. His team included "100 economists and technicians who monitor the spending, and he's found billions of dollars that was wasted and stolen in Afghanistan."

The senator believes Sopko "would be perfect" to lead a similar probe of aid sent to Ukraine. However, he admitted that he lost his last attempt to get the IG established in May by holding up billions in aid.

"But I think we should have an inspector general monitoring the money. It's the least we can do," he continued. "I mean, Ukraine has a history of being one of the most corrupt nations in the world."

The senator also said he takes issue with how official apportionments are broken down, with more than one-third of money being sent to the government for use other than the military.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the U.S. sent a total of $46.6 billion to Ukraine between Jan. 24, 2022, and July 31, 2023. It sent another $26.4 billion in financial and $3.9 billion in humanitarian aid.

Congress is scrambling to pass a stopgap spending bill that keeps the government open until late November or early December, giving lawmakers time to iron out a longer-term bill.

The Senate advanced its own proposal Tuesday, which includes $6.1 billion for Ukraine. Paul was one of 19 Republicans in the upper chamber who voted against it. The measure passed 77-19.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican Sen. Rand Paul told Newsmax that a special inspector general needed to be established to monitor United States security assistance and weapons to Ukraine.
rand paul, ukraine, aid, stopgap bill, spending, inspector general, weapons
378
2023-35-27
Wednesday, 27 September 2023 09:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved