×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | government | shutdown | gop

Biden: Government Shutdown Not Inevitable

Wednesday, 27 September 2023 04:10 PM EDT

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that a government shutdown is not evitable, but that if there is one, a lot of vital work could be impacted in science and health.

Speaking to reporters after remarks to a group of science and technology advisers in San Francisco, Biden said he did not think anything was inevitable in politics.

A government shutdown is looming as a possibility this weekend unless lawmakers can reach a budget deal.

"If we have a government shutdown, a lot of vital work and science and health could be impacted, from cancer research to food safety. So the American people need our Republican friends in the House of Representatives to do their jobs: Fund the government," Biden said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that a government shutdown is not evitable, but that if there is one, a lot of vital work could be impacted in science and health.
biden, government, shutdown, gop
121
2023-10-27
Wednesday, 27 September 2023 04:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved