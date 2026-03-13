Rep. Norman to Newsmax: No Senate Bill Votes Until Voting Bill Passed

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Friday he will not support any legislation coming out of the Senate until lawmakers in the upper chamber pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, known as the SAVE America Act.

Appearing on "National Report," Norman said he recently signed on to a letter making clear his position as frustration grows among House Republicans over Senate inaction.

"I signed a letter, I think it was two days ago. I'm not voting for anything from the Senate until they pass the SAVE America Act, period," he said.

Norman said the House has already taken action on the legislation and that the responsibility now rests squarely with the Senate.

"The House did their job. We voted on it, got it out," he said.

The South Carolina Republican also said many Americans are losing patience with what they see as a slow-moving Senate unwilling to address what he considers key election integrity issues.

"The American people are fed up with a Senate that's a nursing home, to begin with," Norman said.

"They need to go ahead and do a talking filibuster, make some of the senators change their diapers on the House floor, make them talk for weeks on end."

While urging action, he acknowledged he does not believe the chamber will ultimately pass the measure.

"But to answer your question, I don't think they will pass," Norman said.

The congressman said the proposal has overwhelming public support and questioned why lawmakers continue to delay taking decisive action.

"How long are we going to play around with something that's constitutional, something that is an 80% to 90% issue with the American people?" he asked.

Norman added that grassroots pressure is beginning to force the issue into the Senate debate.

"We the people — getting them involved, calling their senators — is having an impact," he said. "They wouldn't even be putting it on the floor."

Still, Norman dismissed the current process as political theater and called on Senate Republicans to push the measure through.

"It's all a dog and pony show," he said.

Norman said Senate Republicans should end the stalemate by ending the filibuster and approving the legislation with a simple majority vote.

"They need to break the filibuster, pass it with 51 votes, and be done with it," he said.

Until that happens, Norman said, he has little interest in considering other Senate legislation.

"I'm done with this," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com