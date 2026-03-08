WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | save america act | congress | democrats | voters

Trump Says Will Not Sign Other Legislation Until Voter Act Bill Is Passed by Congress

Donald Trump gives thumbs up
President Donald Trump (AP)

Sunday, 08 March 2026 09:24 AM EDT

President Donald Trump vowed in a social media post on Sunday that he would not sign any other legislation until Congress approves a voter bill that Democrats believe would disenfranchise some voters.

"Great Job by hard working Scott Pressler on Fox & Friends talking about using the Filibuster, or Talking Filibuster, in order to pass THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, an 88% issue with ALL VOTERS," he wrote on social media. "It must be done immediately. It supersedes everything else. MUST GO TO THE FRONT OF THE LINE. I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION - GO FOR THE GOLD," he added.

Trump described the main parts of the bill that passed the House.

"MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY - ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL: NO MEN IN WOMEN’S SPORTS: NO TRANSGENDER MUTILIZATION FOR CHILDREN! DO NOT FAIL!!!" he wrote.

Whether Trump would follow through on his vow was unclear. If lawmakers pass a bill and he takes no action for 10 days while Congress is in session, the measure becomes law without his signature.

The SAVE America bill would require proof of citizenship when registering to vote for the November midterm elections and would impose criminal penalties on election officials who register anyone without the required documentation.

Democratic Party leaders say the legislation attempts to suppress the vote and undermine their electoral chances at a time when they are favored by independent analysts to take control of the House.

Republicans have been jarred by a string of Democratic special election wins, and Trump's last two years in office could be complicated if Democrats have a majority in the House.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Politics
