Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: End Filibuster to Pass Trump Agenda

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Republicans should consider ending the Senate filibuster to ensure President Donald Trump's legislative priorities become law before the midterm elections potentially shift control of Congress.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation," Johnson said Democrats have already signaled they would eliminate the filibuster if they regain power, making it prudent for Republicans to act first.

He acknowledged that many GOP senators remain hesitant to scrap the procedural rule, which requires 60 votes to advance most legislation in the Senate.

"I certainly understand my Republican colleagues who are reluctant to do that because the filibuster has saved us from terrible Democrat socialist-type of legislation, kept America off the path of destruction for decades," Johnson said.

But he warned that Democrats would likely abandon the rule if they take back the majority in the chamber.

"The problem is that Democrats have shown us their hand — when they get power, they will eliminate the filibuster," Johnson said.

Because of that possibility, he said he agrees with Trump that Republicans should move to end the rule while they hold power.

"So, I agree with President Trump," Johnson said. "We ought to end it now."

The Wisconsin Republican argued that eliminating the filibuster would allow Republicans to codify key priorities central to the president's agenda.

"When we do it, we're going to do it for the benefit of the American people," he said.

Johnson said those policies would include strengthening border security and election safeguards while promoting economic growth.

"We will secure our border, we will secure our elections, and we will do it for greater prosperity — prosperity for every American," he said.

By contrast, Johnson accused Democrats of seeking to eliminate the rule for partisan advantage if they regain control of Washington.

"When Democrats do it, it will all be about obtaining and maintaining their power," he said.

Johnson cautioned that Democrat priorities could include adding new states and federalizing election rules to benefit their party politically.

"They will nationalize the elections and make it far easier to cheat so they can turn America into a one-party nation," he said.

The senator's comments come as some Republicans debate whether Senate rules could prevent Trump-backed legislation from advancing before the next election cycle.

Regardless, the way Johnson sees it, the filibuster's days are numbered.

"I don't think it's going to be retained once Democrats gain power," he said.

