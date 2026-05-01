Trump Praises DeSantis, Eyes Future Cabinet Role

President Donald Trump said Friday that he could consider Ron DeSantis for a Cabinet position once the term-limited Florida governor leaves office next year.

DeSantis and Trump have not always seen eye to eye, especially after the governor challenged Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But since Trump began his second term, DeSantis has aligned closely with the president's agenda, particularly on immigration enforcement and redistricting.

"Well, I like him a lot," Trump told reporters outside the White House in comments before heading to his Florida estate for the weekend. His remarks aired live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 streaming platform. "Nobody's asked me that.

"I like him a lot."

Trump has recently reshuffled his Cabinet, with the departures of Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

He has not nominated permanent replacements for Bondi and Chavez-DeRemer.

Former Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., was confirmed March 23 as Homeland Security secretary.

Trump has told confidants that DeSantis is "begging" for a job in the administration, including attorney general, Axios reported April 21.

DeSantis has expressed interest in serving as War secretary and even in a potential role on the Supreme Court, six sources briefed on the discussions said.

DeSantis' term ends in January, and he is "looking for what to do next," according to one source, who said Trump is inclined to consider helping the governor.

DeSantis' future was discussed after he and Trump had lunch early last month at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

"Ron was begging me to be AG [attorney general]," Trump told one confidant, who relayed the remark to Axios.

Another source said: "There was a conversation at that lunch. I don't think AG is real. But he's gonna be looking for work and Trump likes him."

Newsmax has contacted DeSantis' office for comment.

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