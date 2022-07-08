Rep. Norman to Newsmax: Biden Lying About Supreme Court on Abortion

President Joe Biden, with his executive order on abortion isn't telling the truth about what the Supreme Court's order overturning Roe v. Wade means, Rep. Ralph Norman said Friday on Newsmax.

"It doesn't ban abortions," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda" of the Supreme Court order. "It returns it to the states, and the last time I checked these states formed the federal government, not vice versa. So the misinformation that he is putting out there and that he is perpetrating is completely backward. For him to make these statements is incendiary. It's wrong … Roe should have never been passed 49 years ago, anyway."

Biden, while announcing the executive order, said the measures are intended to mitigate potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face, but acknowledged his office has limitations and that it would require action by Congress to restore access to abortion in the states where bans or limits have taken effect after the Roe ruling.

But Biden, with his executive order, is trying to "legislate by fiat," said Norman.

"It's misleading, and it's a shame that this president, despite all of his other problems in this country with the economy and other things, is just misleading the American people," he added. "It shouldn't happen."

Norman on Friday also discussed the ongoing revelations concerning Biden's son, Hunter Biden, including a leaked voicemail the president left for his son about his overseas business dealings after denying discussing his ventures with him.

Norman accused the mainstream media of ignoring the story and being "in the pocket of this corrupt administration."

"The press has not covered anything since the Daily Mail made this announcement," he said. "Where is the curiosity? Under any other administration, Republican mainly, they would be all over this particular [issue]."

Norman also criticized the ongoing Jan. 6 committee hearings, which included closed-door testimony Friday from Trump's former attorney, Pat Cipollone.

"They're trying to divert attention from all the issues that that this country is facing, and it's not going to work," Norman said. "I think the American people see through it."

He also asked why there is no testimony allowed to refute some claims that have been made, including from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, specifically her claims that Trump had tried to force his Secret Service detail to take him to the Capitol during the attacks.

"It's a sham of a court and that's why the viewership is as low as it is," said Norman. "She didn't see it. Someone was telling her, so by definition, that's hearsay."

