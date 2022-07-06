NYT: Former Trump WH Counsel Cipollone to Be Interviewed by Jan. 6 Panel

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will be interviewed before Friday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, reports The New York Times.

The closed-door interview with Cipollone will be transcribed and videotaped, according to a person who spoke with the Times.

The panel intensified its push to hear from Cipollone, considered a key witness to the events that unfolded inside the West Wing before and after Jan. 6, after testimony last week by Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, Trump’s White House chief of staff.

Hutchinson, in sworn public testimony, said Cipollone warned her in the days leading up to the attack that, "we're going to get charged with every crime imaginable" if Trump followed through on plans to go to the U.S. Capitol while Congress had convened to confirm President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Hutchinson also said Cipollone urged Meadows to get Trump to call off the rioters.

"I remember Pat saying something to the effect of, 'Mark, we need to do something more. They're literally calling for the vice president to be effing hung,' "Hutchinson said.

"Mark had responded something to the effect of, 'You heard him, Pat. He thinks Mike [Pence] deserves it. He doesn't think they're doing anything wrong,' "she said.

The panel last week issued the subpoena, saying it had obtained evidence Cipollone "repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump's activities on Jan. 6 and in the days that preceded."