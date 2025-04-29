Sage Steele to Newsmax: Race-Baiters, Trump Haters 'Need to Grow Up'

The disrespect for the White House and President Donald Trump because your political candidate lost not only "disappoints" former sports analysts Sage Steele, but race-baiting in NFL Draft sports media does, too.

"I wish it was just a respect overall for the office itself," Steele told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "These people, in my opinion, need to grow up."

Steele's remarks echo those of Super Bowl champion running back Saquon Barkley, who tweeted a rebuke to Trump haters on X:

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley wrote before Monday's White House visit that was skipped by some Philadelphia Eagles players because of "scheduling conflicts." "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with [former President Barack] Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day 😂"

Steele blasted Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' lack of leadership that Barkley showed Monday. "Have the cojones, right?" Steele told host Rob Schmitt about Hurts. "Just be a man."

Steele did see actual "progress" for the Eagles, though, who had their 2018 Super Bowl champion visit to the White House canceled because players were refusing to show up.

"It is sad, but at the same time, this is actually progress, Rob, because you remember back in 2018 where President Trump invited them to the White House after their first Super Bowl victory, and then he heard most weren't going to show up, so he canceled the whole thing," she lamented.

"So this is major progress, right? We should look at this as a positive sign.

"I mean, you know, the bar is really low when that's what I'm having to refer to."

It's not only about potential race-baiting involving Trump, but also about the political extremism targeted at conservatives. Steele has shown support for Trump and social issues, highlighting this concern.

"Think about Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Gregg Popovich, the legendary former coach of the Spurs, Doc Rivers, who won a title with the Celtics and now he's with the Milwaukee Bucks: They crush, crush, and are terrible to Americans – half the country who voted for Donald Trump," Steele said. "The things they say and they have declined trips to the White House as well with Trump in there."

Steele also blasted NFL media for suggesting Round 5 quarterback Shedeur Sanders slipped in the draft because he is a Black quarterback – willfully and ignorantly ignoring the fact the first overall pick was a Black quarterback: Card Ward.

"But, at the end of the day, to automatically say racism is pathetic," Steele said. "Rob, How many [Blacks] are in the NFL? 26 of the 32 kids drafted in the first round were Black.

"The first overall kid was Black."

Steele called it "lazy" and said it diminishes actual evidence of racism, saying "demeanor," "tone," and the interview in the case of Sanders matter just as much as the skill set in hiring for any job in America.

"It is overall disappointing to me because it is such low hanging fruit," she said. "It is so, so lazy for people to automatically just throw out that race card. And what it does is it takes away from when there actually are instances of racism."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com