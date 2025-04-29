Harvard Renames DEI Office

In a move likely pressured by the Trump administration, Harvard University has renamed its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) office.

In a Monday email to community members, Harvard announced its DEI office had been renamed the Office of Community and Campus Life, The New York Times reported.

Sherri Ann Charleston's title has been changed from chief diversity officer to chief community and campus life officer.

As of Tuesday morning, Harvard's Office for Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging website had not been rebranded or changed to reflect changes to its name or objectives.

"In the weeks and months ahead, we will take steps to make this change concrete and to work with all of Harvard's schools and units to implement these vital objectives, including shared efforts to reexamine and reshape the missions and programs of offices across the university," Charleston wrote in the email, according to The Harvard Crimson.

The news came a week after Harvard announced it had filed suit to halt a federal freeze on more than $2.2 billion in grants after the institution said it would defy the Trump administration's demands to limit anti-semitic protests and harassment on campus.

The university's president last week claimed his institution had "no choice" but to resist the Trump administration's demands that the school change certain policies to continue to receive federal funding.

"We are defending what I believe is one of the most important linchpins of the American economy and way of life — our universities," Harvard President Alan Garber told NBC News on Wednesday.

Still, Harvard decided to rename the DEI office.

Also Monday, the Trump administration announced federal officials are launching investigations into Harvard University and the Harvard Law Review, saying authorities have received reports of race-based discrimination "permeating the operations" of the journal.

According to the federal government, the editor of the Harvard Law Review reportedly wrote that it was "concerning" that the majority of the people who had wanted to reply to an article about police reform "are white men." A separate editor allegedly suggested "that a piece should be subject to expedited review because the author was a minority."

Harvard Law School responded by pointing out that the journal is legally independent, the Times reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.