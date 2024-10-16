Sage Steele to Newsmax: Harris Gave Voters 'Zero Reason' to Support Her

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier to present her case to a more conservative audience. Former ESPN host Sage Steele told Newsmax that Harris gave voters "zero reasons to support her because she refused to be honest and accountable about anything."

Steele said Americans will generally forgive a politician when they admit to wrongdoing, adding that such an admission "goes a long way because we all screw up."

"And so, when she continuously refuses to take opportunities to own something and say, I wish we had done this in hindsight, and going forward, here's how I would do it differently — I would support her in many ways, but right now she's giving us zero reasons to support her because she refuses to be honest and accountable about anything," Steele said during an appearance on "Finnerty."

The host of "The Sage Steele Show" said Harris "refused to directly answer questions" and missed an opportunity to "clarify her positions."

"Whether it was about paying extra money, continuing to have taxpayers fund transgender surgeries of inmates or illegal aliens, or refusing to talk about potential mistakes on the border, would you change anything? So many things that she refused to answer," Steele added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com