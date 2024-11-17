Rabbi Boteach to Newsmax: Fair to Ask Why More Jews Voted for Harris

It's a "fair question" to ask why President-elect Donald Trump got fewer votes than expected from the Jewish community, considering the actions President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took while in office, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, founder of the World Values Network, told Newsmax on Sunday.

According to Washington Post exit polls, just 22% of Jews voted for Trump compared with 78% for Harris, which Boteach told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda" is odd, as Trump was the "best president Israel had in the Oval Office in its history."

"It's a very fair question because President Biden and Kamala Harris funded Iran, and that is the No. 1 threat to a genocide of the Jewish people," said Boteach. "Iran wants to perpetrate a second Holocaust.

"They have five proxies ... who are planning that second genocide. And we saw it on Oct. 7.

"If the IDF [Israel Defense Forces], finally, after six hours, did not stop Hamas's attack on Oct. 7, you would have seen 6 million Jews in Israel die, not just 1,200."

Trump took the U.S. out of the Iran deal, and Biden let the nation keep selling oil, he added.

Still, said Boteach, his friends and colleagues ask him how he can support Trump.

"We say to them, the main difference between Judaism and Christianity is that Christianity believes in Jesus, who's a perfect being. He's the son of God. He makes no mistakes in our Bible," said Boteach.

"All of our heroes make mistakes. They're flawed.

"You know, Moses is so flawed that God says you can't go into Israel. King David sins with Bathsheba. I could go on," he said.

Jews, he added, "are not really a system of belief. We're a system of action. You don't have to be perfect. It's about what you do."

Jews can buy into Trump's policies, including allowing vouchers to allow people to use private schools, he added.

"Look at my African American brothers and sisters whose children are doomed to failing public schools because the African American community, like the Jewish community, is locked into this historical mindset of always voting for the Democratic Party, which doesn't allow us school choice," he said. "It's absurd."

Meanwhile, Boteach said Trump is amassing a "phenomenal" administration, particularly with Sen. Marco Rubio as secretary of state and Mike Huckabee as ambassador to Israel.

"The team," he said, "is the strongest pro-Israel" grouping that "we've ever seen."

