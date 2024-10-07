WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: rabbi | joseph potasnik | rashida tlaib | benjamin netanyahu | israel | hamas | palestinians

Rabbi Potasnik to Newsmax: Tlaib's Actions 'Disgraceful'

By    |   Monday, 07 October 2024 07:42 PM EDT

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who recently called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac" and "war criminal" has skewed values, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik told Newsmax on Monday.

As the world marks one year since Hamas' horrific Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Potasnik said on "The National Report," "It's totally disgraceful that a congresswoman from America is standing with those who are saying 'death to America.' So one wonders where her loyalty lies. I haven't seen in any of the demonstrations thus far people on the Palestinian side calling for a two state solution.

"I am seeing people call for the eradication and removal of Israel. So I think her values are very skewed. And I think one has to question who does she really represent coming from America?"

Potasnik went on to say, "Following the slaughter at the sanctuary of Tree of Life in Pittsburgh, the rabbi asked 'when we said "never again," did we put a question mark after it, or an exclamation mark after it?'"

Potasnik said, "When we see these horrific scenes of people who hate us, and by the way, they hate Jews first, and then others will follow. When we see that, I think we're asking ourselves 'the question mark or exclamation mark?'"

That's why, Potasnik said, it's important for the Jewish community to come together. "Because we will find strength when we stand in solidarity. We will make it happen that it will be an exclamation mark. But we need to stand with our own and also with the Christians who stand with us," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who recently called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac" and "war criminal" has skewed values, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik told Newsmax on Monday.
rabbi, joseph potasnik, rashida tlaib, benjamin netanyahu, israel, hamas, palestinians
314
2024-42-07
Monday, 07 October 2024 07:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved