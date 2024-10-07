Rabbi Potasnik to Newsmax: Tlaib's Actions 'Disgraceful'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who recently called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac" and "war criminal" has skewed values, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik told Newsmax on Monday.

As the world marks one year since Hamas' horrific Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Potasnik said on "The National Report," "It's totally disgraceful that a congresswoman from America is standing with those who are saying 'death to America.' So one wonders where her loyalty lies. I haven't seen in any of the demonstrations thus far people on the Palestinian side calling for a two state solution.

"I am seeing people call for the eradication and removal of Israel. So I think her values are very skewed. And I think one has to question who does she really represent coming from America?"

Potasnik went on to say, "Following the slaughter at the sanctuary of Tree of Life in Pittsburgh, the rabbi asked 'when we said "never again," did we put a question mark after it, or an exclamation mark after it?'"

Potasnik said, "When we see these horrific scenes of people who hate us, and by the way, they hate Jews first, and then others will follow. When we see that, I think we're asking ourselves 'the question mark or exclamation mark?'"

That's why, Potasnik said, it's important for the Jewish community to come together. "Because we will find strength when we stand in solidarity. We will make it happen that it will be an exclamation mark. But we need to stand with our own and also with the Christians who stand with us," he added.

