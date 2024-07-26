Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Rep. Tlaib 'Iran's Useful Idiot'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Friday that Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is "Iran's useful idiot" for holding up a sign criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his speech to the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

During an address to a joint session of Congress, Netanyahu called for U.S. support and pushed back on criticisms of his country and its actions in the ongoing war against Hamas.

Many Democrats, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, declined to attend the address. Tlaib, a vocal critic of Israel, attended, holding up a sign throughout that read "War Criminal" on one side and "Guilty of Genocide" on the other.

Mace said on "Wake Up America" that she "immediately called [Tlaib] Iran's useful idiot" for displaying the sign, noting that "was the phrase that Bibi Netanyahu used in his speech for those that are protesting in support of Hamas."

Mace added: "These people are dumb as rocks. Hamas is funded by Iran. So is Hezbollah or the Houthis, who are bombing U.S. assets and military men and women overseas in the Middle East."

Mace said the protests are "crazy," "off the rails," "un-American," and "undeserving of someone who has a seat in the House of Representatives. It's disgusting."

Mace hailed praised Netanyahu's address as "one of the greatest speeches by a foreign dignitary ever in the House of Representatives," adding that she "never felt more proud to be an American sitting there supporting Jewish residents across the United States and supporting our ally Israel."

