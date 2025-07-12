Msgr. Franco to Newsmax: Pope Leo XIV Can Bring 'Unity' to the World

Adviser to the Permanent Observer Mission of the Holy Sea to the U.N. Monsignor Hilary Franco told Newsmax on Saturday that Pope Leo XIV is precisely the kind of leader who "can really bring unity in the world of today." Franco met with Pope Leo in the Vatican this week and talked about "the issues of the world."

"What I liked very much is what he has taken from Saint Augustine as his motto 'in Christ, who is one, we should be united.' That is what will bring peace to the world right now. And that is what the Holy Father would like to do right now. Talking to the leaders of the world and of the wars right now — even in the Apostolic Palace," Franco said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

The author of "Six Popes: A Son of the Church Remembers" said the Holy Father should followed the lead of Pope Saint Paul XI, who held talks during the Vietnam War with President Lyndon Johnson.

"Pope Leo has the great balance, the great humility and the great preparation for doing something like this. Being with the people, but at the same time understanding how important it is to get with the leaders of the world and bring peace to this world of ours. If we don't have peace, we won't be able to talk. As we are talking this morning. I believe that our Holy Father, Leo XIV, can really bring this kind of unity in the world of today," Franco added.

