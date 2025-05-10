WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hilary franco | pope leo xiv | robert prevost | catholic church

Monsignor Franco: Selection of Prevost as Pope 'Blessed Moment'

By    |   Saturday, 10 May 2025 01:15 PM EDT

The selection of Robert Prevost as the next Pope is "an unbelievable blessed moment for Christians and for everybody around the world," said Monsignor Hilary Franco.

"Naturally, this was a surprise — but an American? We are so proud. We are so excited, but especially because of him personally. This man really embodies what we need today, what humanity needs today, what the church needs today," Franco said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"But it's not only the 1 billion, 400 million Catholics that need a Pope like Leo XIV. I feel that he has is giving us a leadership of, first of all, great humility. Look at him. I was in tears, but he was in tears also, because you could see that he was moved when he came out on that balcony to tell us that we need peace," he said.

Prevost, he added, "in a way conquered me."

"His sincerity and it's saying also Christ, only he is a servant, a brother, and a father. That is what really made me understand how important the message today is: not a fire, but a candle that refuses to be extinguished."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


