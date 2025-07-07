Pope Leo Meets with Msgr. Franco, Discusses Book

Monsignor Hilary Franco had a private audience with Pope Leo XIV last Thursday in the papal library, following the Pope's meeting with the new Polish president.

During their nearly half-hour discussion, Franco shared insights from his extensive experience in the Catholic Church, having personally known all seven popes since meeting Angelo Roncalli (later Pope John XXIII).

The papal meeting focused on Franco's 2021 book, "Six Popes: A Son of the Church Remembers," published by Humanix (a Newsmax subsidiary), which has recently been translated into Italian and is set to debut at a Rome event this week.

The book is a memoir detailing Franco's personal experiences and relationships with the six popes before Leo — John XXIII, Paul VI, John Paul I, John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis — over his more than six-decade career in the Catholic Church.

Franco became an international church figure working as an aide to Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, whose NBC show "Life Is Worth Living" was a top-rated program in the 1950s.

At 93, Franco, a priest from the Archdiocese of New York, has drawn on his unique perspective, having met these pontiffs during his roles as a seminarian, priest, and Vatican official.

Franco would later work in the Vatican under Pope John Paul II as the head of the Vatican Bank. More recently, he has served at the Papal Mission to the United Nations.

Pope Leo XIV expressed interest in Franco's book and his relationships with past popes, stating he eagerly plans to read it soon.

While their discussion was largely confidential, Franco noted that the Pope's future plans are guided by a higher power.

"When it comes to the church's future, I leave it up to the Holy Spirit," Franco told Newsmax.

Asked if he plans as his next book "Seven Popes" after his recent meeting with Leo, Franco responded, "If I have time in my schedule, I'll do it."