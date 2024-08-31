John Zogby to Newsmax: 'We're at Equilibrium'; Debate Is 'Super Bowl'

The 2024 presidential debate Sept. 10 will be the "Super Bowl" of this election cycle for undecided voters with this presidential race "at equilibrium," according to independent pollster John Zogby on Newsmax.

"Debates matter, and really we are at equilibrium so anything that moves a few hundred or a couple or thousands of voters here or there in any state takes on a much larger significance," Zogby told Saturday's "The Count."

"Will Kamala Harris be prepared? And will she be able to defend a flip-flops? I think it has all the makings of a classic. I'm going to watch."

When asked to handicap the race going into September, Zogby gave host Lidia Curanaj a hard pass.

"Oh, too close to call," he said.

"Look at those numbers you just posted: 1 point leads either way? I'm not crazy, Lidia."

Harris did a taped sit-down interview Thursday with Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz by her side, but the interview moved no one — even if 6 million people watched, according to Zogby.

"Well, in terms of the interview, no runs, no hits, no errors — really, very little impact," he said.

"You know, you look at the hard numbers even beyond the polling — which shows no bump for her, incidentally — but the hard numbers show 6 million people watched.

"And at this point in time in late August, how many of those people were uncommitted?"

While the debate is less than two weeks away, it could set the tone — if not the winner — of this election, Zogby concluded.

"Uncommitted, undecided, independent voters just don't really pay any attention to this sort of thing until much later on. And so what we really have to gear up for is the main event, the Super Bowl, and that's Sept. 10," he said. "And that's when you might see some movement one way or the other."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com