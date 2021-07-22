Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: Parents Should Wait to Give Kids Vaccine

GOP Maryland Rep. Andy Harris told Newsmax on Thursday that parents should wait to give their children the COVID-19 vaccine until they are FDA approved.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co." Harris, a medical doctor, said of the vaccines, "It's not going to be fully FDA approv[ed]. It's going to be an emergency use authorization, and we have to remember that emergency use authorization means it has not been fully tested for safety."

On Friday, the FDA announced it had received Pfizer's application for approval. The statement also mentioned full approval for the Pfizer vaccine would not come until January 2022 or later.

Harris, speaking about the FDA's timetable for approval of COVID vaccines, said, "I wouldn't expect the FDA full approval for children until next year, maybe even the end of next year. We may get it for adults by the early fall — the FDA full approval. But for children, it's still going to be a non-approved, only emergency use authorization.

"And of course," Harris added, "we know that that COVID-19 is an exceedingly small risk for children."

But others with medical credentials, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., have shared concerns that children are — or will be — mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccines.

"Now we have to have mandates on the children, and we must force children of all ages to have the vaccine even though they don't get sick from COVID very often and they almost never die from it," Paul stated. "[Dr. Anthony Fauci] wants to force the vaccine on them because he makes a scientific error and doesn't count natural immunity."

