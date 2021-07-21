Pfizer Pushes for Kids Under 12 to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer, the only company with an approved COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12 through 17 in the United States, announced in May that it requested emergency use authorization to vaccinate children under 12, which could start as soon as September.

But that doesn't mean vaccinations will start immediately. According to The Daily Herald, experts need time to pour over the data upon deciding when the latest group is approved for vaccination.

"Now they're talking about it being later this year," Dr. Michael Bauer said, a pediatrician at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital.

"By the time we get the authorization, then get all those children, or a large percentage of them, fully vaccinated — you are certainly looking at a minimum of the first half of the school year with all the kids under age 12 not vaccinated," Bauer stated on Monday.

Pfizer's vaccines require shots to be taken two weeks apart. The company expects to receive authorization for two distinct groups of children, one for ages 5 to 11, and the other for ages 2 to 5.

The reason for the two groups, according to pediatrician Shelly Vaziri Flais, is "children aren't little adults," and according to her, they need to receive the correct dose.

But some medical experts have warned, such as Sen. Rand Paul, that children don't need to be vaccinated. "Now we have to have mandates on the children, and we must force children of all ages to have the vaccine even though they don't get sick from COVID very often and they almost never die from it," Paul said, according to Christian Daily. "[Dr. Anthony Fauci] wants to force the vaccine on them because he makes a scientific error and doesn't count natural immunity."

More alarming still, Dr. Robert Malone, the self-proclaimed inventor of the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer vaccine, has warned that the technology is still new and "very dangerous."