Tags: peter navarro | donald trump | lawsuits | campaign | 2024 election | joe biden | michelle obama

Navarro to Newsmax: Trump's Legal Battles Aim to Derail Campaign

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 10:29 PM EST

Peter Navarro, Donald Trump's onetime trade adviser, said Tuesday on Newsmax that the legal battles launched against the former president are meant to derail his 2024 campaign.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance," Navarro argued that the primary purpose of the legal challenges was to divert resources and distract Trump, even though most of the actual cases appear to be long shots.

"They're going to win in the following sense: they're going to lose at the Supreme Court, Trump is going to be on the ballot, he's going to win. But what they're trying to do is drain him of money and distract him and his lawyers from campaigning," Navarro argued.

The result is President Joe Biden will be allowed to do what he did in 2020, which was "be in the basement [and] run a campaign down there," he added.

Navarro also cited his recent opinion editorial in The Washington Times predicting that Biden will drop out at the Democratic National Convention to allow former First Lady Michelle Obama to be the nominee.

"The dream ticket is Michelle Obama and [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom. And the idea there is that Michelle's got high favorability ratings, and she'll bring back the Black vote, which is running away. Newsom will hold onto the progressives and millennials," he concluded.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 02 January 2024 10:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

