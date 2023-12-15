Navarro, DiGenova to Newsmax: Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt

Former Trump White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro and former U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova told Newsmax Friday that Congress should immediately hold President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in contempt for defying his congressional subpoena on Wednesday.

During an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," diGenova, former U.S attorney in Washington, D.C., said that the only way to fix the disparity in the treatment Democrats receive and the treatment Republicans receive for the same conduct is to "restore the rule of law by a new administration."

"The other thing that really galls me about this is when Hunter Biden did what he did yesterday. That was all planned in advance and, make no mistake about it, the president of the United States knew about that and condoned it," diGenova said.

"Instead of going before the committee and taking the fifth, which is what he was going to do — he was never going to offer testimony — he decided not to go before the committee and take the fifth because he didn't want that reported."

"So, he held this news conference on the Senate side of the Capitol, where he defied the committee, obviously was in contempt of Congress and then went home after issuing a series of ridiculous and untruthful statements," he continued. "The House should proceed immediately to hold him in contempt because he is in contempt, and he did so, by the way, with the complicity of the president, and if they want to add some articles of impeachment they can include that as one."

Navarro said that Hunter Biden received very different treatment than he did for defying a congressional subpoena last year from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol Building.

"In D.C., I live literally right next to the FBI building," Navarro said. "I was a field goal kicker in high school. I literally could kick a field goal from my apartment over to the FBI and, rather than have them simply call me, as I asked them to do if they had an issue, and have me come in and surrender, which is the norm for so-called white collar crime, they tracked me to the airport on my way to Mike Huckabee's show in Nashville. ...

"[They] lay in wait and had five armed FBI agents take me down, put me in handcuffs and eventually leg irons."

Calling the entire experience "a show trial," Navarro said "it was the same thing they did to [former President] Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, with the midnight raid, and the automatic weapons."

"It's designed to intimidate," he said.

