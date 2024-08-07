Rep. Stauber to Newsmax: America Will Reject Walz

Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he knows Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his policies and said that America will reject him once voters know who he is and what he stands for.

"As more people understand and get to know Tim Walz, they're rejecting him and his ideology," Stauber said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"I can tell you, the last election in greater Minnesota, they soundly rejected Tim Walz. And I can tell you, when America finds out who he is, they're going to reject him as well."

According to MSNBC's Steve Kornacki, Walz owes his 2022 gubernatorial victory to "the Twin Cities area, where Democrats are already doing well."

"The idea that he's got this automatic appeal with small town areas in those three key battleground states, you don't see it in what he actually did on the ballot in 2022," Kornacki said.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Walz as her running mate on Tuesday, appearing with him later that day at a campaign rally in Philadelphia. Harris stepped into the role of Democrat presidential candidate after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid late last month amid concerns about his physical and mental fitness.

Stauber said the Harris-Walz ticket is unprecedented in U.S. history in terms of how far left it is.

"I can tell you that it's a dangerous, socialist ticket," he said. "It's the most radical ticket in the history of our country."

Following Walz's selection as Harris' running mate, Republicans immediately attacked him for what they say was his too-slow response to the violent civil unrest that erupted after the death of George Floyd in 2020, as well as for allegations that Walz quit his National Guard unit as it was preparing to deploy to Iraq.

