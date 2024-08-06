WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pete stauber | kamala harris | tim walz

Rep. Stauber to Newsmax: Walz Has Already Failed Minnesota

Tuesday, 06 August 2024 11:03 AM EDT

Gov. Tim Walz, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' running mate, has already failed to lead Minnesota, and given his far-left policies it's no surprise she would be attracted to pick him, Rep. Pete Stauber said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"We had a $19 billion tax surplus, and in one year he brought it to a $10 billion tax increase on all Minnesotans," the Minnesota Republican told "Wake Up America."

Further, Walz has increased the state of Minnesota's government by 40% since he was elected governor, and his "failed policies" are "unbelievable," the congressman said.

"He has given free driver's licenses, health care, and college to illegal immigrants, and he wants to make Minnesota a sanctuary state," said Stauber. "And if you look at his socialist agenda and the Democrat Socialists of America, Tim Walz fits that identity to a 'T.' "

He also pointed out the anti-police marches of 2020, accusing Walz of having allowed Minneapolis to burn for three days.

"At the same time, Kamala Harris was putting out on social media, [to send] money to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to get these criminals out of jail, so they were working in tandem," said Stauber. "Minneapolis has been devastated ever since."

And when you consider the failures of President Joe Biden's administration, "it's the same car; it's just a different driver," with Harris and Walz, he said.

Walz, he said, is an "extreme radical leftist, and that's why he's attracted to Kamala Harris or she is attracted to him."

"They have the same thoughts, the same failed policies," he said. "Right now, Minnesotans are hurting extremely hard on the energy and economic policies. We're paying through the roof and Waltz just adds to that."

Tuesday, 06 August 2024 11:03 AM
