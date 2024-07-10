Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Dem Party 'So Far Left' It's Losing Base

Democrats are in disarray because of their unpopular policies, Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

While Democrats continue to express angst over whether President Joe Biden should run for reelection, Sessions said issues like the border, inflation, and spending are hurting the party.

"It is the policies they are losing on," Sessions said on "National Report." "That's why young voters now see a diminished opportunity, not only to have homes that they can afford, but jobs that they that they go to every day that will take care of their lives."

Sessions, who represents Texas' 17th Congressional District, said Democrats no longer represent the center.

"They are so far left that they even fail to materialize with the base that they have," Sessions said.

Seven House Democrats have called for Biden to drop out, but Sessions said it looks like they are stuck with him and his unpopular policies.

"He didn't just have one bad evening," Sessions said. "They have stuck with him as he carried their woke agenda. Now that the results are known about what they wanted policy-wise, they want to dump him."

Sessions said he expects former President Donald Trump to be easily reelected.

