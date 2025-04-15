Kevin Sorbo to Newsmax: The Left Wakes Up Every Day and Looks to Take Offense

Actor Kevin Sorbo told Newsmax Tuesday that those on the political left wake up every day and look for something to take offense to, whether it's the color of a character's costume or the language used when speaking, calling the search for outrage "ridiculous."

The "Hercules" actor said that the current controversy surrounding the 1990s children's show "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" — which recently came under scrutiny for casting a Black actor as the Black Ranger and an Asian actor as the Yellow Ranger — is "just silliness."

"I meet a lot of these guys," Sorbo said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I've met many of them in those roles at different comic cons we've gone to to sign autographs for fans around the country, around the world. They're all wonderful people. Not one of them has brought up anything like that to me. And once again, it's this whole craziness that goes on, that every day these people wake up and go, 'Gee, what can offend me today?'

"There's a great line in an old Marlon Brando movie called 'The Wild Ones,' where he plays a motorcycle gang leader, and there's an old guy at the general store and he says, 'What is it with you kids? What do you have to argue about and be upset about all the time?' He goes, 'I don't know, what do you got?'" he continued. "And that's pretty much what these people are doing today. I just get a kick out of the craziness of the left."

Sorbo said that his conservative politics and Christian faith have gotten him "blacklisted" from politically-correct Hollywood, adding that he can't get into some comic cons these days.

"Hollywood booted me out a dozen years ago," he said. "That's why we formed Sorbo Studios. I hope people go follow me at sorbostudios.com ... I've got four movies coming up; I've got three documentaries coming out in theaters this year, so I'm still staying busy. I don't need Hollywood. It doesn't need me. I'm not upset that they blacklisted me. I just find it incredibly childish."

The actor also weighed in on a CBS host being scolded by a guest for using the word "mankind" to describe humanity when talking about who space travel benefits.

"I'm still a spokesman when I do my keynote speaking events, so I'm going to keep it going that way," Sorbo said. "I don't mind it going both ways. You can say womankind, that doesn't offend me. It's just weird to me because they're constantly looking for something to be offended by. I mean, it's been going on for a decade now, and it just gets worse and worse and worse. And I find it so childish and ridiculous."

