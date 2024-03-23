Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Speaker Johnson Must Explain Decisions

House Speaker Mike Johnson must talk to the chamber's Republicans about the decisions he made concerning the $1.2 trillion spending bill before the process continues on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's motion to remove from his seat, Rep. Pete Sessions said on Newsmax Saturday.

"There are lots of parts of this that do not make sense and that I don't want," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "That's why I voted no. The most important thing we needed to do was get the bill, which we did not have 72 hours to go through. We do know there are sections of it that we deeply disagree with."

But in the "scheme of things," Sessions said, Johnson, R-La., "needs to present himself to the conference and we need to understand why he came to Texas, why he spoke at the border, and why he said It was his top priority."

Further, said Sessions, "There's going to be a bit more water that's got to go [under] the bridge before we go to a vote to decide what we're going to do."

Johnson, he added, will need to "properly explain himself" for the stands that he took on the bill and about why he acted as he did procedurally.

"I think we're a little bit off that," said Sessions. "We're gone for some two weeks for Easter break. We're all back home. Trust me, there will be a lot of texting, emailing, and calling. But the speaker needs to come and speak directly to us about what he stood for and why he did what he did, which was contrary to what he said he would do."

The Georgia Republican, after filing her motion, told reporters, "We need a speaker that supports all of us Republicans — not a speaker that relies on Democrats to get bills through, not a speaker that breaks the 72-hour rule, not a speaker that won't let them vote on amendments."

