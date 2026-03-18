Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: SAVE America Act Block Threats 'Shortsighted'

Republican House members threatening to block other legislation until the SAVE America Act becomes law are "shortsighted," Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," Sessions said that while election integrity remains a top priority for Republicans and voters alike, halting all legislative work in protest could backfire and undermine the GOP's governing mandate.

"The House of Representatives has an obligation to do their job," Sessions said. "If we're going to wait for this and draw a red line, we may be here a long time. I will not be joining them to say nothing until they do their job. I think that's a short-sighted way."

The SAVE America Act, backed by President Donald Trump and many Republicans, seeks to strengthen election security, including requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

Debate on the bill began in the Senate this week, though Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has expressed skepticism about its chances of passage.

Sessions emphasized that concerns over election integrity resonate broadly with the American public, pointing to growing frustration with Democrat opposition to voter ID requirements and stricter safeguards.

"America has to have fair and free elections," Sessions said, criticizing Democrats for resisting measures that would ensure only eligible citizens vote. "These are important issues."

Still, he argued Republicans must demonstrate they can both fight for election security and effectively govern.

"What we ought to do is keep doing our job and show that the Republican majority is very capable," he said. "We will be judged for our ability to get work done."

The Texas lawmaker also weighed in on the high-stakes Republican Senate primary in his home state, urging unity behind Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, rather than a divisive, costly runoff against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

While acknowledging Paxton's accomplishments, Sessions pointed to ongoing controversies surrounding the attorney general as a potential liability in a general election.

"It puts the seat at risk," Sessions warned, noting that Republicans could be forced to spend heavily in what should be a safe red state. "We should not be spending money internally."

Sessions also cautioned against underestimating Democrats, highlighting how even strong Republican candidates like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, have faced tight races in the state when Democrats invest heavily and effectively message their campaigns.

Democrat candidate James Talarico, whom Sessions described as a "total leftist," will still require a robust Republican response despite efforts to portray himself as a moderate.

"You've got to message that," Sessions said. "And that takes resources."

Ultimately, Sessions stressed that Republicans must stay focused on both policy wins and political strategy heading into 2026, balancing conservative priorities like election integrity with the practical realities of governing.

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