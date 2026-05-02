Holt and Shaffer to Newsmax: Russia, China on Sidelines in Iran War

Retired Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt and retired Army Col. Tony Shaffer said on Newsmax’s "Saturday Report" that Russia and China are playing little to no active role in the escalating Iran situation, leaving Tehran increasingly isolated.

Holt was blunt in his assessment: "If Russia wanted to be deeply involved in this war on the Iranian side, they would have done so already," Holt said.

"Same with China. They’re largely on the sidelines," he added.

Questioning reports of outreach from Iran’s leadership to Moscow, he added pointedly, "How did the message get relayed? Was it on a life support machine?"

He suggested any communication between the nations may be less about alliance and more about contingency planning, saying there could be "a possible discussion about working out the terms of exile should this all go bad," underscoring his view that "all is not what it appears to be."

Shaffer echoed the broader implication of limited outside involvement by emphasizing U.S. leverage.

"Yes and yes, I agree with the strategic patience, letting the economy collapse," he said, arguing that pressure on Iran is already taking hold.

He added that the U.S. should go further operationally, stating, "We should be back in the military doing things, which is seize all those ships, most of these ships are actually eligible to be seized."

Highlighting the financial impact, Shaffer said, "There’s a lot of money on those ships.

"We should actually get that, monetize it," he said, adding that such a move could also have humanitarian benefit: "We can put some back for the Iranian people."

Holt argued that with Russia and China staying out, the strategic focus shifts to internal and economic pressure, outlining "two strategic vectors really left."

First, he said, "we’ve got to preserve those wells," and second, "stoking and aiding and abetting that revolution warmed up on deck, ready to go."

He concluded that broader economic efforts are already aligning in the U.S.' favor, saying, "We are on track for a big win here."

Together, Holt and Shaffer portrayed a conflict in which the absence of major-power intervention leaves Iran facing mounting economic strain and internal pressure, with the U.S. and its allies holding the initiative.

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