Rep. Gill to Newsmax: Must Try Talking Filibuster to Pass Voter ID Bill

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that Senate Republicans likely have enough support to adjust filibuster rules and pass the SAVE America Act, despite skepticism from Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Gill pushed back on Thune's assertion that there are not enough votes to implement a "talking filibuster," a procedural change that would require senators to continuously hold the floor to block legislation.

"Well, it's yet to be seen whether we've got the votes or not. And I think you've got to actually try it to see if we have the votes," Gill said.

The Senate voted 51-48 earlier Tuesday to advance the SAVE America Act past a procedural hurdle, setting up what is expected to be a prolonged debate. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the lone Republican to oppose the motion.

Gill framed the legislation as a top priority for voters and said he is using his position in the House to apply pressure on the Senate.

"This is a bill that the American people are begging for, especially Republican voters," he said. "There's not anything else we could be working on that is more important than getting the SAVE America Act passed."

"That's why I've said that I'm not going to vote for any Senate bills on the House floor until the Senate gets the SAVE America Act passed and gets it to the president's desk," he added.

Thune has warned that changing filibuster rules could set a precedent that Democrats might later use to pass sweeping legislation when they regain power. Gill dismissed those concerns and argued the bigger obstacle is a lack of willingness among senators to endure the demands of a talking filibuster.

"I think the reality is what a lot of senators don't want to do is they don't want to work weekends, and they don't want to work long days," Gill said. "It takes a whole lot more effort to do that than just running business as usual."

Gill argued that unified Republican control of Washington leaves little excuse for inaction.

"Voters gave us control of the House. They gave us control of the Senate. They gave us the presidency," he said. "So, the idea that we just simply can't get this passed whenever we have that much control, I think, is ludicrous."

"I think the Senate can do it," Gill added. "I think we do have the votes most likely to do this via a talking filibuster. We've just got to get the senators to actually do the work."

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