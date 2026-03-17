Mich. State Rep. Smit to Newsmax: Dead Relative Still on Voter Rolls

Michigan state Rep. Rachelle Smit, R-Martin, told Newsmax on Tuesday that a dead relative still being on her state's voter rolls has her convinced dead people and illegal aliens are voting in elections.

In an appearance on "Finnerty," Smit said a family member who had been dead for 20 years continued to receive mail-in ballots.

"They were mailed voter application ballots. So I went in there, removed her just this past election cycle," she said.

"Lo and behold, that person was put back on the voter rolls."

Smit appeared alongside Michigan state Rep. Jason Woolford, R-Howell, who has proposed legislation similar to the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, known as the SAVE America Act.

Howell's bill would require proof of citizenship to vote in the state's elections, and he told Newsmax he has faced pushback from Democrats.

"We shouldn't be surprised that Democrats can't figure out that men shouldn't be playing in women's sports. They don't know what a woman is," Woolford said.

"So of course they're not going to understand what a citizen is and not be able to define it."

Woolford said he and his wife both served in the military and that citizenship is important to them.

"How dare us diminish the value of citizenship by continuing to allow this lawlessness?" he asked.

Woolford said he believes showing voter ID is controversial to Democrats because it would take away their voting base.

Smit said it is critically important that the SAVE America Act pass in Congress and that Woolford's bill advance in the Michigan House.

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