Rep. Pete Sessions to Newsmax: Dems 'Made Friends With Inflation'

Americans might not see the affects of the latest Democrats' spending plan before the midterms, but they should vote on what they have sensed to date, as it will only get worse, according to Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"They want the federal government to regulate every single part of our lives, and that is what they're getting, and they will be held accountable this November, because I will tell you, it is their policies that have made friends with inflation," Sessions told Sunday's "Wake Up America."

Sessions told host Carl Higbie that past Democrats' spending on COVID-19 is at the root of the U.S.'s current inflation crisis, saying it caused "not just inflation, but people not going to work, of the trillions of dollars that have been put out by the federal government. None of it was designed to empower people to go to work. It was just stay at home."

Instead of cutting back on spending, Democrats are pushing forward on the $430 climate, energy, and tax bill to try to cement "a legacy" of putting big government in place, Sessions added.

"This is where they're trying to have now have what they consider to be great policy, but all it is adding what will be a huge legacy of theirs to build government," he said.

Ultimately, Democrats' plans will continue to destroy the economy built by former President Donald Trump, Sessions lamented.

"This is once again a plan where they're trying to simply ruin the American economy," he said. "They're trying to embed the federal government, big bloated government. This bill would add 85,000 new IRS agents. The reason why is the treasury union is the largest union in the federal government. They want to bog down every single piece part of government. This is what Democrats do."

Sessions added, "85,000 new IRS agents is not going to be a positive thing for business, nor for individuals."

