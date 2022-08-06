Sen. Sullivan to Newsmax: Biden's Policy Slows, Delays Infrastructure

President Joe Biden has said he wants to be the president who rebuilds the country, but his National Environmental Policy Act, (NEPA) which only a "small, minority group of radical environmentalists" wants, is designed to slow and delay infrastructure, Sen. Dan Sullivan tells Newsmax.

"The only groups that wanted these new regulations issued were the radical environmental groups who loved to sue to stop big infrastructure projects, whether it's energy projects, roads, bridges, ports, so it's truly crazy," the Alaska Republican said in an interview airing Saturday on Newsmax's "America Right Now."

The Senate this week voted on a measure, sponsored by Sullivan, to overturn NEPA, which requires stringent environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects.

He told Newsmax that vote was an "important victory" as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. joined with Republicans, causing a "bipartisan group of senators voted to rescind the Biden rules."

"We're fighting like heck on this issue, but it was an important win too, to say we need to build stuff and not listen to the far left woke environmentalists," said Sullivan.

Meanwhile, the measure still has to pass in the Democrat-controlled House, a broad-based coalition of 50 groups, including farmers, laborers, the energy sector, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, "representing Americans who produce things and build things" are all calling or the vote on the resolution, which was co-sponsored by all 50 Senate Republicans, sid Sullivan.

"We're going to bring it to the House and show them this great group of Americans across many different sectors of the economy" are against the NEPA regulations, sid Sullivan. "I think we can get some Democrats…we're going to stick with the Americans who build things, not who try to block and shut down things."

Sullivan also spoke out about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, noting that he was one of 26 Republicans who signed on to a letter saying he supported her trip.

"One thing I want to make sure we never do is let the Communist Party of China dictate to the senior American officials where they can and cannot travel," he said. "This became such a big issue in part because Joe Biden was ill-disciplined in the way he talked about it early on, but once Speaker Pelosi decided to go, my view was we need to close ranks as Americans and not let the Chinese Communist Party try to drive wedges between us on her trip."

Sullivan added that he went to Taiwan last year with a bipartisan group of senators to announce the delivery of a million COVID vaccines to Taiwan after China had kept them from getting the shots.

Sullivan said his first deployment as a U.S. Marine was to the Taiwan Strait in 1995-96 when then-President Bill Clinton sent ships there during another crisis.

"We need to keep our strong commitment to the democratic island of Taiwan," he told Newsmax. "I think Pelosi in some ways was doing that this week."

