Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Boy Scouts Rebrand Departure From Traditional Values

By    |   Thursday, 09 May 2024 04:33 PM EDT

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, a staunch supporter of the Boy Scouts with a multi-generational connection to the organization, voiced his sentiments to Newsmax on Thursday, expressing pride and reservations about the recent rebranding and its departure from traditional values.

"Now, I've been involved in scouting for 60 years," Sessions said on "American Agenda," emphasizing his deep-rooted ties to the organization. "I'm an Eagle Scout. My father was an Eagle Scout. I'm a national distinguished Eagle Scout: Father-son. I've got two sons who are Eagle Scouts."

Sessions, a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability member, expressed concern over what he sees as a shift towards corporate interests within the Boy Scouts, now known as Scouting America.

"They've chosen to make some decisions here that are more corporate than they are membership ... ," he said, adding, "What we need to do is send a message to the Boy Scouts of America, now Scouting America, that the change that is under way in the country is not the change that's under way in the values and the people who want to be a part of scouting and who want to see scouting in their homes, their neighborhoods, their churches.

"I hope that we will slow this march towards corporatism down."

Reflecting on recent changes, including the inclusion of girls and discussions surrounding LGBTQ+ issues, Sessions acknowledged a need for adaptation, but underscored the importance of maintaining core principles.

"I was not against it, but I was not for the change necessary of how we made our changes on the gay issues; I was not for or against, but I've accepted the girls being involved in scouting," he said.

The rebranding comes amidst significant challenges for the organization, including a surge in sexual abuse claims and a bankruptcy filing. Despite these hurdles, Scouting America seeks to redefine itself with a more inclusive message.

Founded 114 years ago, the organization has seen fluctuations in membership. Current numbers hover around 1 million, including over 176,000 girls. This marks a decline from its peak in 1972 when membership reached almost 5 million.

"There are some ideals and observations that we have in scouting that we need to go back to basics that we do," he said. "And I wish that scouting more strongly identified with those basics, including our name and the way we present ourselves to others."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

Thursday, 09 May 2024 04:33 PM
