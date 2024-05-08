Rev. Franklin Graham: Boy Scouts Program Lost Its Way

The Rev. Franklin Graham, leader of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan's Purse, bemoaned Wednesday the Boys Scouts' decision to change its name for the first time in its 114-year history to Scouting America.

The organization announced the name change Tuesday, saying in a news release it reflects its "ongoing commitment to welcome every youth and family in America to experience the benefits of scouting." The change will take effect Feb. 8, 2025, the organization's 115th anniversary.

"Talk about losing your way — that's the @BoyScouts," Graham posted on X. "They want to be more 'inclusive,' so they're changing their name. Being woke isn't the need — staying focused & true to what God calls you to do is what's important."

The name change came as the organization celebrated the fifth anniversary of welcoming girls into Cub Scouting and Scouts BSA programs. The organizations said it serves more than 176,000 girls and young women across all programs, including more than 6,000 who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

"They should've just stuck with what they were founded to be 114 years ago," Graham wrote. "The Boy Scouts Oath says, 'I will do my best to do my duty to God.

"It's no surprise that thousands of parents are choosing other options like @TrailLifeUSA, which is a great Christ-centered alternative."

Trail Life USA is a faith-based organization that launched in 2014 after the Boy Scouts decided to admit openly gay scouts. The group said on its website its mission is to "guide generations of courageous young men to honor God, lead with integrity, serve others, and experience outdoor adventure."

Although Trail Life USA requires leaders to be confessing Christians, it said it welcomes boys of any or no faith tradition.