Sen. Ricketts to Newsmax: Mid-Westerners Are Tired of DC Elites

Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's comments regarding supporters of former President Donald Trump "highlight that these East Coast elites in D.C. think they're smarter than everybody else."

On Tuesday, video surfaced of Biden saying to a group of supporters, "Donald Trump has no character. He doesn't give a damn about the Latino community. Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."

Ricketts said during an appearance on "Wake Up America" that the comments "really demonstrate the hypocrisy of Biden and Harris."

"They think they're better than everybody else, and they think they should be running things and, frankly, Nebraskans and people across the Midwest are just sick and tired of these bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., people like Joe Biden, who think they're better than everybody else and telling us what to do. And I think that this is really going to backfire on them," Ricketts said.

The former governor of Nebraska added that Americans have grown weary of the policies of the Biden/Harris administration.

"These are people who are tired of the high prices and reckless spending of this administration. They're tired of the open borders," he concluded.

