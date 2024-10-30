Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: 'We Are Not Garbage'

Former President Donald Trump's closing argument is "so powerful," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Commenting on Trump's rally Wednesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Blackburn said on "American Agenda," "I will tell you, this president Trump's closing argument is so powerful: Kamala broke it. He will fix it. And then after last night with [President] Joe Biden calling the Trump supporters 'garbage,' this is something that I've heard all day long as I've been out campaigning here in Tennessee.

"People are so offended with that. And what I put up on X, and on my MarshaBlackburn.com was to remember, Mr. President, we are all made in the image of God. Every single one of us. We are not garbage."

Blackburn added: "I think that with President Biden saying that, that many people who were really not sure how they were going to vote, they know they are not garbage. Trump supporters are not garbage. And that kind of language is over the top and completely uncalled for."

As Election Day nears, Blackburn called on people to get out and vote.

"This is such an important election," she said. "Everyone needs to vote. Their vote is the way they get to weigh in on who is going to lead the country, who's going to represent them in the U.S. Senate and the state houses and those legislative chambers.

"This is something that is treasured in our nation. It is how we are a government of the people, by the people and for the people. It's how 'we, the people' be the people, as was intended by our founding fathers."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com