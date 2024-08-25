WATCH TV LIVE

Pete King to Newsmax: RFK Jr. Endorsement 'Plus' for Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr's endorsement for Republican nominee Donald Trump's campaign is a "plus" that will attract independent voters, former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax. 

"I wouldn't agree with him on all his positions, but he is such a respected person within the Democratic Party," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" Sunday. "His family is the most well-known political family ever, and how the Democrats treated him so badly and didn't expect this to happen is beyond me."

But bringing in Kennedy will also attract independent voters "whether or not they agree with Kennedy on everything" because they "like his independent spirit."

Further, the announcement "blunted some of Kamala Harris' momentum at the end of the week" as the convention wrapped up, so the news went to Trump, said King. 

"I'd say it's a plus for Trump and an unforced error by the Democrats," he added. 

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., also on Sunday's program, said the Trump-Kennedy team is "like Garth Brooks joining Led Zeppelin; it's a great combination of talent."

"What Kennedy said that I thought was very interesting," said Kingston. "He said there are three reasons why he he was going to make this move. One was the First Amendment, and the second one was the stance on Ukraine. The third was the war on children."

Where the First Amendment is concerned, Kennedy has had only two press interviews from mainstream media, said Kingston. 

"The liberal stations ignored him," the congressman added.

"What has happened now is that the press and the powers that be have joined forces together, and it's almost unstoppable," said Kingston. "It's scary. It's such a powerful force. So I think him joining our team is great.

"It shows that we're expansive, that we're open-minded, and we are interested in actually preserving the democracy instead of suppressing it."

King also Sunday lashed out at Democrat nominee Kamala Harris for her speech at the Democratic National Convention, calling it "hypocritical" that she praised President Joe Biden. 

"He was thrown out the door by the Democrats, by the Democratic power structure," said King. "As far as the speech itself, it was full of platitudes in many ways."

He noted that in the past, Harris called the United States a "systemically racist country," but "now she's saying it's the greatest country in the world."

"Listen, I don't blame her for doing that, but I do blame the media for not pointing out any of this hypocrisy, or at least asking questions about it," said King. 

