WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jamal holley | rfk jr | democratic party | trump

Jamal Holley to Newsmax: Dems Not Same Party RFK Jr. Grew up With

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 02:57 PM EDT

Jamal Holley, a former New Jersey assemblyman and supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ended his independent presidential campaign Friday and endorsed former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax the Democratic Party is not the same one Kennedy grew up with.

"When he switched over from the Democratic Party to the independent party, that was a very difficult time for him," Holley said on "Newsline." "And it has not been the Democratic Party that he grew up in, and his family has been a part of that legacy of building this, this party. And so it's very hard for him."

Holley said Kennedy's speech would have a message for all Americans.

"He has a strong voice," Holley said. "He has a pretty big backing. A lot of people listen to what he has to say. He's a brave guy."

Holley also criticized the Democratic National Convention, which wrapped up with Vice President Kamala Harris' speech Thursday night.

"I went online to kamalaharris.com last night as she was comparing her policies, differences with President Trump. And I couldn't find anything," Holley said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Jamal Holley, a former New Jersey assemblyman and supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ended his independent presidential campaign Friday and endorsed former President Donald Trump, said the Democratic Party is not the same one Kennedy grew up with.
jamal holley, rfk jr, democratic party, trump
231
2024-57-23
Friday, 23 August 2024 02:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved