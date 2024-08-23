Jamal Holley to Newsmax: Dems Not Same Party RFK Jr. Grew up With

Jamal Holley, a former New Jersey assemblyman and supporter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ended his independent presidential campaign Friday and endorsed former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax the Democratic Party is not the same one Kennedy grew up with.

"When he switched over from the Democratic Party to the independent party, that was a very difficult time for him," Holley said on "Newsline." "And it has not been the Democratic Party that he grew up in, and his family has been a part of that legacy of building this, this party. And so it's very hard for him."

Holley said Kennedy's speech would have a message for all Americans.

"He has a strong voice," Holley said. "He has a pretty big backing. A lot of people listen to what he has to say. He's a brave guy."

Holley also criticized the Democratic National Convention, which wrapped up with Vice President Kamala Harris' speech Thursday night.

"I went online to kamalaharris.com last night as she was comparing her policies, differences with President Trump. And I couldn't find anything," Holley said.

