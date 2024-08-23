WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: rfk jr. | election | campaign | trump | harris

RFK Jr.'s Siblings Slam 'Betrayal' After He Backs Trump

By    |   Friday, 23 August 2024 05:34 PM EDT

The family of independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taken to social media to publicly shame their brother following his endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

On Friday afternoon, Kennedy began his speech in Phoenix, Arizona, by ending his presidential campaign and concluded it by throwing his support behind Trump. His siblings quickly responded with collective disappointment and offered their own endorsement in the process.

"We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future. A future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride. We believe in [Vice President and Democrat nominee] Kamala Harris and [Vice President nominee Tim] Walz. Our brother Bobby's decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story," Kerry Kennedy posted on X.

The letter was signed by five of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s siblings: Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Chris Kennedy, and Rory Kennedy.

Prior to his Friday announcement, he took his previous party to task via a lengthy X post that began by attacking the modern Democratic Party as being "unrecognizable" to his father, former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and uncle, former President John F. Kennedy.

The environmental lawyer lamented that he could not "reconcile" how far present-day Democrats have drifted from his values.

During his Friday announcement, the one-time independent presidential candidate spoke of a lost Democratic Party, saying they had become "the party of war, censorship, corruption, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Ag and big money."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

Friday, 23 August 2024 05:34 PM
