Pete King to Newsmax: Trump Case a 'Terrible Abuse'

The conviction of former President Donald Trump in New York City was a "terrible abuse of the criminal justice system" and shows how anyone who takes on the establishment can be punished, former Rep. Pete King told Newsmax on Sunday.

"This was a Frankenstein case that was just contrived and put together," the New York Republican, appearing on "Wake Up America Weekend" with former Georgia GOP Rep. Jack Kingston, commented.

Trump, King added, is a "tough guy" who can "take care of himself" and who has a great amount of support behind him as a former president.

"But this shows this can be done to anyone who takes on the establishment, who takes on the liberal base, the progressive base, so every American should be concerned by this."

Kingston added that nobody should underestimate "the hatred the progressive left has for Donald Trump" and he would not be surprised if, on July 11, Judge Juan Merchan sentences him to either jail or house arrest for six months to block him from campaigning.

"I just cannot believe how unfair they're willing to go," Kingston said. "We're on a road to Bangladesh. Lawfare is here now in America, and it's part of the political system from the DOJ to the local judges to anybody who got a nickel from George Soros."

And now, "both sides are going to raise money off this," he said. "Both sides are going to fire up their own troops about it but the big losers are going to be the American public and our system of justice."

But now that the conviction has happened, Trump's campaign says it has raised almost $53 million, according to The New York Times, and that shows that his base is stronger than ever, said King.

"There may be some people who are going to come over to him because of this, but again, if President Trump is listening, I would tell him to focus on this not as it affects him so much, but how it affects the American people and how he's taking the bullet for everyone else on this," King continued.

"He should stop talking about the last election in 2020, and he should focus on this as an abuse of the system and show this is what the progressive left is capable of … let the American people know that he's not worried about himself," said King. "He's worried about the country and the future of America."

