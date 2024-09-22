Pete King to Newsmax: Full Probe Needed in Iran's Trump Hack

A full investigation is warranted into an FBI report that Iranian hackers tried to interest President Joe Biden's campaign in information it stole from former President Donald Trump's campaign, former Rep. Pete King said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"This is a real investigation that's warranted, not that phony investigation that we had on the whole Russia hoax, which was absolutely disgraceful," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "That was the real threat to democracy."

Trump has called for a grand jury investigation of his campaign rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, in connection with the report, and King agreed that Harris should have been forthcoming about the news.

"Harris' team should have immediately reported that to the FBI," said King. "For some reason, they said they never got [the information]. But if the FBI says they did, and you know, the FBI at the national level is no friend of Donald Trump's."

King said the matter is "real sensitive" to him, as he was on the Intelligence Committee at the time allegations were being made about Russia and Trump's first campaign.

"There was nothing, anything at all, that even justified the investigation, never mind some of the wild charges that were made, yet the media was reporting false reports almost every day," he said. "In the end, there was nothing there. In this case, there is a lot there."

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., also on Sunday's program, said the mainstream media is ignoring the Iran story as it is unfavorable to Harris.

"The Harris campaign knows what they stole, knows what they hacked, knows what information they have, but they're not going to let the Trump campaign see it for national security reasons," he said. "Now, if that's not a rigged deal, I don't know what is."

Kingston also discussed the House defeat of Speaker Mike Johnson's stopgap bill, and said that he believes Congress will end up with a continuing resolution that reaches through December.

The bill was combined with the SAVE Act, which calls for steps to keep noncitizens from voting, and Kingston said that's an important measure.

"In Georgia, 191,000 people were on the voter rolls that weren't eligible," he said. "In Ohio, that number was 158,000," he said. "Now, that doesn't mean they were illegal. It just means that you have to purge these voting rolls. The point of the SAVE Act is that it's actually easy to register to vote if you're legal or illegal. And we've got to make it hard to vote."

King also discussed Trump's rally in Long Island last week, and said he believes that New Yorkers could embrace his candidacy.

"I've seen some of the polling in the New York congressional districts, and Donald Trump is running exceptionally strong," he said. "We noticed in New York and on Long Island, the Democrats are not attacking Trump the way they would have originally … just going through my neighborhood, almost every home seems to have a Trump sign up. That's New York. I can imagine what it's like down in Savannah, Georgia. If it's that way in New York."

