Perry Johnson to Newsmax: Ready, Qualified for Debate Stage

Michigan entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Perry Johnson, who met the Republican National Committee's requirements to be on the debate stage Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, said he's ready to outline his plan for bringing the nation's budget under control.

"It's going to be kind of exciting," Johnson said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" on Wednesday. "We all know that debates in the primary are so critical. They play the most pivotal role, whether or not you win the debate, because people actually get to see the candidates. They get to see their attitude, they get to see the responsiveness, and they get to see their plan."

And, Johnson said, "At least I have a plan. That is the plus."

Johnson noted that he wrote a book on his idea, "Two Cents to Save America," which would "change the way in which the government does business."

"I think it has to start with the basic concept, instead of having to spend every penny that they have in their budget every year, they do just the opposite," he said. "We freeze the budget, and we incentivize them to save so they have to cut two cents out of every dollar of discretionary spending, [so] they get used to the idea of trying to run the government in an efficient quality way."

Johnson noted he spent his life "bringing quality and efficiency to companies," as he's "done this for literally tens of thousands of companies, maybe 60,000 companies throughout the world, to the federal government."

Meanwhile, it remains unclear if former President Donald Trump, the front-runner in the GOP primary, will take the stage. Johnson said he and the other candidates would like to see Trump there.

"I don't know what kind of a nickname he's going to give me, but the bottom line is, having President Trump on the debate stage would be exciting," Johnson said. "I don't know if it's going to happen. There is a lot going on right now.

"There really isn't a candidate that's even close to him at this point, so let's see what happens when we hit that debate stage and [voters] could really see what the candidates are all about."

And when it comes to President Joe Biden, it would be "very unusual" if controversy surrounding him, plus calls in the House for his impeachment, would keep him out of the race, Johnson said.

"It's very unusual to not have the incumbent run because he has that infrastructure," Johnson said. "He's already proven that he can win. You have a situation where right now you have an infrastructure that is going to support him. He has money to support him. He has people that are dependent upon him for their jobs, so I would find it very unlikely that he is not going to be the [Democrat] nominee."

